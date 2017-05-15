Let’s Not Sugar-Coat the Reality

Tweet

Here’s a letter to Robert Romano, who is with Americans for Limited Government (“ALG”):

The headline of your blast e-mail today reads “ALG urges Trump to enforce NAFTA and stop Mexican sugar dumping.” Let’s reword in order to clarify just what your organization advocates:

“ALG urges Trump to protect the bloated revenues of long-coddled American sugar producers by stopping American consumers from taking advantage of low sugar prices offered by Mexicans.”

There. That’s more clear.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Boudreaux

Professor of Economics

and

Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center

George Mason University

Fairfax, VA 22030