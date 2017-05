Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 38 of the excellent new volume by my colleagues Matt Mitchell and Pete Boettke, Applied Mainline Economics: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Public Policy (footnote deleted):

The price system and the market economy, therefore, are learning devices that guide individuals to discover mutual gains and to develop new ways to use scarce resources.

DBx: Yes. The market is a process. Competition is a process.

