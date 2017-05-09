Some Links

Tweet

Chelsea Follett explains that capitalism liberates women. Capitalism also makes people taller.

The Institute for Justice wins a victory against the banana-republic practice of civil asset forfeiture.

Ron Bailey discovers some physical scientists who are beginning to grasp elementary economics.

Christopher Freiman challenges “benign nationalism.” Here’s his conclusion:

We have every reason to think that today’s immigrants respect the rules of the road. Despite nationalist hand wringing over “the ceaseless importation of Third World foreigners with no tradition of, taste for, or experience in liberty,” immigrants are no more a threat to liberty than natives. They break the law less often and adopt the same political values. So let’s stay true to the centuries-old American tradition of perfect toleration and open ourselves to trade and association with those whose dogmas differ from our own.