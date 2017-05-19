Some Links

Entrepreneur Lyle Albaugh has a creative idea for increasing competition in the college-admissions process. Here’s his opening:
Going through the college process makes no sense. First, kids guess where they might want to go, then pay to apply, wait to hear, and, if accepted, fill out financial aid forms, wait, and eventually learn what it will cost.
That’s a poor process for buying something that costs between $100,000 and $300,000.
Jeff Tucker uncovers the history of the term “neoliberalism.” (By the way, I endorse Jeff’s description of Walter Lippmann’s 1937 book, The Good Society, as “great.” While flawed – sometimes deeply – in many places, The Good Society is filled with more than its share of profound and important insights.)
Ben Zycher explains how a popular environmental boondoggle redistributes income – from the poor to the rich.
GMU Econ alum Mark Perry reviews Adam Smith’s case for free trade and finds it to be as compelling and as relevant as ever.
Tom Firey calls for an end to government’s prohibition of insider trading. (Inspired by the late Henry Manne, I made a similar case several years ago in the Wall Street Journal.)
In this short video, Johan Norberg busts myths about economic development.
David Henderson seeks the input of Alex Nowrasteh on E-Verify.
Tyler Cowen points us to new research that uncovers a link between housing-supply restrictions and income inequality.
Eric Peters reports on yet another way that Elizabeth Warren threatens Americans’ freedom and prosperity.
Here’s Shikha Dalmia on Trump and the mostly cowardly Republicans in Congress.