Some Links

Tweet

Entrepreneur Lyle Albaugh has a creative idea for increasing competition in the college-admissions process. Here’s his opening:

Going through the college process makes no sense. First, kids guess where they might want to go, then pay to apply, wait to hear, and, if accepted, fill out financial aid forms, wait, and eventually learn what it will cost.

That’s a poor process for buying something that costs between $100,000 and $300,000.