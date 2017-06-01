Some Links

David Henderson points us to an interesting new paper on immigration by Jeff Miron, Nathan Nunn, Nancy Qian, and Sandra Sequoia.

My great colleague Walter Williams says – correctly – that today’s warnings of “overpopulation” get matters all wrong. A slice:

The entire premise behind population control is based on the faulty logic that humans are not valuable resources…. Human beings are valuable resources, and the more we have of them the better.

Gary Galles counsels us not to ask what we can do for our country.

George Will looks back at the life of William Buckley. A slice:

He had the courage of his convictions, which were costly. Although one of National Review’s staunchest benefactors was Roger Milliken, a protectionist textile magnate, Buckley supported the North American Free Trade Agreement, urging conservatives “to stand steady, joyful in our faith in the basic propositions of a free society.”

Ben Zycher busts popular myths about the Paris Climate Agreement.

James Walpole rightly laments most people’s failure to grasp the true costs and horrors of war.

In the latest episode of EconTalk, Russ Roberts talks with David Boaz, P.J. O’Rourke, and George Will about the state of liberty today.

