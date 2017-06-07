Some Links

Foreign policy, for instance, isn’t just about deciding when to stop terrorist organizations or to aid war-torn nations. Policymakers must negotiate complex international relationships, respond to the concerns of their constituents and navigate the special interests and companies participating in the military industrial complex. Studies have shown that despite the best of intentions, these competing interests and goals often led to unintended, and less successful, results. Likewise, health policy is plagued with competing interests, a slow Food and Drug Administration approval process and high costs. As the past several initiatives have shown, getting health policy right is a difficult task.