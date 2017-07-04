Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from Bruce Yandle’s insightful essay “Fearless Fosdick and Trump’s Immigration ‘Pause’,” which appears in the Summer 2017 issue of Regulation; Bruce’s essay is available here (after you scroll down a bit):

But removing risk is itself risky business.

DBx: Many conservatives forget this reality – this reality necessitating trade-offs – for matters involving military intervention and immigration. Many “Progressives” forget this reality for matters involving government regulation of the environment and the economy.

In truth, it’s an excessively risky business to entrust risk-management to centralized political authorities.

