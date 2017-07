James Buchanan Hall

In honor of one of the greatest economists of all time – a scholar who spent the single largest chunk of his career at George Mason University, where he won the Nobel Prize in 1986 – the building at George Mason University that houses the Department of Economics, as well as the Mercatus Center’s academic operations, has just been renamed “James Buchanan Hall.” I’m proud to have my office (which in this photo is just behind the tree leaves on the right) in James Buchanan Hall.

Comments