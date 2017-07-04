Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 42 of Georgetown University law professor Randy Barnett’s brilliant 2016 book, Our Republican Constitution:

The Declaration stipulates that those who govern the people are supposed “to secure” their preexisting rights, not impose the will of a majority of the people on the minority.

DBx: The author of the new fantasy novel, Democracy in Chains, apparently would regard John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Roger Sherman, James Wilson and the other 51 signers of the American Declaration of Independence to be enemies of democracy.

