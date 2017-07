Quotation of the Day…

… is from this speech, which I believe was delivered sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s, by the late, great Milton Friedman (who was born 105 years ago today):

You must separate out being pro free-enterprise from being pro-business. The two greatest enemies of the free enterprise system, in my opinion, have been on the one hand my fellow intellectuals, and on the other hand, the big businessmen – for opposite reasons.

