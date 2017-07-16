Some Links

GMU Econ doctoral candidate Slade Mendenhall ponders political shows on television.

Luis Pablo de la Horra explains that the antebellum southern U.S. economy was emphatically not capitalistic. (I believe that one of the economic historians who I most admire, the late Stanley Lebergott, would agree.)

Mark Perry reveals the true meaning of Delta Airlines’s plea for Uncle Sam to restrict consumers’ freedom to choose which airlines to patronize.

Jeff Jacoby is a very good man.

Benjamin Dierker celebrates the ability of markets to provide.

Steve Horwitz ponders the duty to disclose and the argumentum ad Kochum.

All three of Deirdre McCloskey’s Bourgeois Era volumes are now available as audio books free of charge.

