Yet More On Nancy MacLean’s Utter Carelessness with Facts and Disregard of Logic

Nancy MacLean – author of the fantasy novel Democracy in Chains – misquotes the Cato Institute’s David Boaz in a way that gives the impression that David said something quite the opposite of what he actually said.

Here’s Daniel Bier on MacLean’s shoddy work of fiction. A slice:

Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains is a piñata of sloppiness and deceit: every time you whack it, more mangled quotes, factual errors, and misrepresented sources spill out.