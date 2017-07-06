Yet More On Nancy MacLean’s Utter Carelessness with Facts and Disregard of Logic

by Don Boudreaux on July 6, 2017

in Books, Myths and Fallacies

Nancy MacLean – author of the fantasy novel Democracy in Chains – misquotes the Cato Institute’s David Boaz in a way that gives the impression that David said something quite the opposite of what he actually said.

Here’s Daniel Bier on MacLean’s shoddy work of fiction.  A slice:

Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains is a piñata of sloppiness and deceit: every time you whack it, more mangled quotes, factual errors, and misrepresented sources spill out.

And here is Steve Horwitz’s latest, successful whack at that pathetic piñata.

Arnold Kling.

And the always-wise Bob Higgs.

