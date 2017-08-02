Some Links

Tweet

With help from Tim Worstall, Mark Perry again exposes the myth of the “gender pay gap.”

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold, writing in U.S. News & World Report, explains that the American economy needs more immigrants. A slice:

Contrary to myth, the United States in recent decades has not experienced a flood of immigrants. The net annual inflow of immigrants per 1,000 population is actually lower than the average rate since 1820. Foreign-born residents account for 13 percent of the U.S. population, compared to 20 percent in Canada and 27 percent in Australia.

Jeff Tucker very much likes Atomic Blonde. A slice:

For those of us who lived through this period [late 1980s] and recall the thrilling excitement of those days when despotism fell so hard and fast through the region, it can be frustrating to see the way the socialist aspiration is portrayed by Hollywood: beautiful, brave, and idealized. Atomic Blonde is a much-welcome respite from such nonsense. It shows the tyranny for what it was. It even includes a horrifying lineup of dissidents who are tortured simply for their political opposition. When was the last time you have heard of a blockbuster film that did that?

Richard Epstein, while praising a handful of Trump actions, calls on Trump to resign the presidency. I believe this call to be wise, and I hope that it is heeded.

Richard Rahn is correct: politicians praise innovation in the abstract while stifling innovation in practice.

George Leef rightly laments yet another of the countless injustices committed in the insane so-called “war on drugs.”

Nancy MacLean’s fabulist tale about Jim Buchanan and public choice has inspired Trevor Burrus to identify a new fallacy. A slice:

As I painfully make my way through the book [Democracy in Chains], I’ve struggled to identify the source of MacLean’s mistakes. Assuming she is not intentionally and willfully mendacious (which I don’t rule out), I must look for something in her approach that is leading her to err systematically. I believe the cause is the lazy jury fallacy. MacLean’s biggest mistake, and perhaps the one that is behind all her distortions, is to read her ideology into the goals of her political opponents.

And here’s Stephen Hicks on Nancy MacLean’s postmodern rhetorical strategy.

Comments