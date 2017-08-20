Some Links

Marian Tupy, who grew up under communism, is not amused by nostalgia for communism – and especially not by the not-from-The-Onion (but from the New York Times) assertion that communism enhanced women’s sexual pleasure. A slice:

One has to wait until “Why Women Had Better Sex Under Socialism,” to meet an actual Eastern European. “Consider Ana Durcheva from Bulgaria,” the author writes, “who was 65 when I first met her in 2011. Having lived her first 43 years under Communism, she often complained that the new free market hindered Bulgarians’ ability to develop healthy amorous relationships. ‘Sure, some things were bad during that time, but my life was full of romance.'” Durcheva’s daughter, in contrast, works too much, “and when she comes home at night she is too tired to be with her husband.” What are we to make of this? Are we merely to deduce that the life of a young and, apparently, attractive woman behind the Iron Curtain was not completely devoid of pleasure? No. The article is explicit in stating that “communist women enjoyed a degree of self-sufficiency that few Western women could have imagined.” This is unadulterated rubbish.

Also from Marian Tupy is this tribute to John Cowperthwaite. (HT Vernon Smith)

Here’s the latest from my colleague Alex Tabarrok on the F.D.A.

Shikha Dalmia ponders the flap over the Google memo.

Nick Gillespie brilliantly exposes the political correctness of Trump and his fans. A slice:

Among the Trump faithful, there are never legitimate grounds upon which to disagree with anything the billionaire says or does. If Barack Obama’s most strident defenders were sometimes quick to claim any criticism of him was racist, thereby delegitimating honest disagreement, Trump’s supporters are equally quick to denounce any dissent as proof positive of secret membership in Antifa, a pro-Hillary voting record, or a desperate attempt to look good among the communists who run the much-discussed-yet-little-seen Washington, D.C. cocktail party circuit. And thus it has come to pass that the president of these United States, who hates political correctness at his very core, didn’t “frankly have time” to immediately and unambiguously denounce by name violent right-wing protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia who last week carried torches and Nazi flags (complete with swastikas) around town while chanting “Jews will not replace us” and the Hitlerian slogan of “blood and soil.” Sure, Trump had time to talk to the public. But even after a car ran into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring 19 others, the president only issued a statement vaguely condemning “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.” Reportedly pushed by advisers, including his daughter Ivanka, he eventually called out the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists specifically and boldly averred that “racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs.” Within a few hours of delivering those remarks to generally poor reviews, even among his fellow Republicans and conservatives, the president whined via Twitter that “once again the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people!“

Here’s Tim Worstall on the fear of robots ‘stealing’ human jobs.

Jacob Sullum defends the First Amendment in toto.

GMU Econ alum Dan Mitchell explains that capitalism should be given a larger role in protecting the environment.

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy decries energy-sector cronyism.

