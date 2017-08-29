Some Links

My colleague Bryan Caplan traces some recent history of the Middle East.

Yesterday I spoke with Ross Kaminsky, on his radio show, about so-called “price gouging.”

Richard Epstein elaborates further on his views on freedom of speech. (HT Steve Pejovich)

I like this story from 35 years ago about Ronald Reagan.

Here’s David Boaz on libertarianism and racism.

In this Washington Post op-ed, David Bier rightly criticizes the Trump administration’s latest – and, in this case, stealth – attack on immigration.

Market prices promote peace.

Dan Sanchez explains that trade makes us human.

