Some Links

Tweet

Jeff Tucker ponders Paul Krugman and the perils of presidential power.

Speaking of presidential power, Jeff Jacoby explores the history of the power of the U.S. president to pardon. (Brittany Hunter agrees with Jeff Jacoby that Joe Arpaio is not worthy of a pardon.)

John Stossel bemoans the flood of economic fallacies that follow in the wake of natural disasters. And here’s Tim Worstall. And Tim Worstall again. And Caroline Baum.

Blame much of the damage inflicted in Texas on Washington. (HT Bob Hessen)

Richard Rahn understands the complexity of society and of history.

My colleague Mark Koyama considers historical counterfactuals.

Bob Higgs pleads for a do-nothing government.

Comments