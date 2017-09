Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 275 of the 2014 collection, The Market and Other Orders (Bruce Caldwell, ed.), of some of F.A. Hayek’s essays on spontaneous-ordering forces; specifically, it’s from Hayek’s profound 1964 article “The Theory of Complex Phenomena”:

It is high time, however, that we take our ignorance more seriously.

Comments