Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 526 of F.A. Hayek’s Postscript – “Why I Am Not a Conservative” – to the Definitive Edition (Ronald Hamowy, ed., 2011) of Hayek’s profoundly important 1960 volume, The Constitution of Liberty; (by “liberal,” Hayek here means liberal in the classical – that is, in the individual-freedom-loving, limited-government – sense):

Without preferring the new merely because it is new, the liberal is aware that it is of the essence of human achievement that it produces something new; and he is prepared to come to terms with new knowledge, whether he likes its immediate effects or not.

