Some Links

Arnold Kling is a Hayekian. A slice:
At large scale, the coordination problem becomes much more complex. Economists pay attention to this, and that makes them wiser than non-economists who do not.
But many economists are far too oriented toward the possibilities of centralized command (government regulation) as a coordinating mechanism. And they are too smug about what they can accomplish using math and statistics.
Mike Munger explains that in Canada it’s impolite to stair.
Elaine Schwartz celebrates workers whose labors are invisible to us. (I add only that each of us never sees – and, much less, gets to know – 99.9 percent of the workers whose knowledge, information, and daily efforts make possible not only our high standard of living but, in today’s world, our very lives.)
Tom Mullen offers his explanation of how so-called “price gougers” help to reduce scarcity.
Mark Perry shares some videos of Milton Friedman busting myths about labor unions.
Nicholas Cachanosky argues what should be obvious but is not: natural disasters are not good for the economy.
Jeff Jacoby writes with compassion, historical understanding, and sound reasoning about today’s Muslim immigrants to America. Here’s his conclusion:
During the debate on independence in 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia declared that liberty in America must be universal, embracing “the Mahomitan [Muslim] and the Gentoo [Hindu] as well as the Christian religion.” The potency of that embrace has not diminished. Immigrants of every faith still come to America, and become Americans.