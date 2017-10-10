Reagan on Trade

Thanks to Bryan Riley for sharing this newly released video, from November 1988, of Ronald Reagan reading a radio address on trade. It’s a beautiful speech, nearly completely correct in all of its economics. Twenty-nine years later, in stark and sad contrast, today’s G.O.P. president proudly flaunts his seemingly bottomless ignorance about trade. Truly, the contrast on this matter between the wise and knowledgeable Reagan and the knavish and stupid Trump could not be greater.

