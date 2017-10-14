Some Links

George Will warns of the many creepy people who are close to Trump. A slice:
Trump’s energy, unleavened by intellect and untethered to principle, serves only his sovereign instinct to pander to those who adore him as much as he does. Unshakably smitten, they are impervious to the Everest of evidence that he disdains them as a basket of gullibles. He understands that his unremitting coarseness satisfies their unpolitical agenda of smashing crockery, even though his self-indulgent floundering precludes fulfillment of the promises he flippantly made to assuage their sense of being disdained. He gives his gullibles not governance by tantrum, but tantrum as governance.
Here’s a video of Nick Gillespie’s recent interview of Philip Hamburger.
My GMU Econ colleague Dan Klein and some co-authors explore the boundary separating positive from normative economics.
Bill Shughart and Josh Smith write about the repeal in Chicago of the soda sin tax.
“Obamacare was built with the flaws Trump now exploits” – is the title of a recent Megan McArdle essay.
David Friedman shares a thought on the public discussion of gun control.
Richard Ebeling explains that “neoliberalism” was never about free markets.
Ilya Somin, a GMU colleague over in the law school, asks if government officials are to be trusted to correct our cognitive biases.