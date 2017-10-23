Some Links

Tweet

Mark Koyama reviews Peter Leeson’s WTF: An Economic History of the Weird.

George Will reviews some of the different perspectives on the effects of cuts in tax rates.

Speaking of the economics of tax-rate cuts, here’s Greg Mankiw. And John Cochrane. See also Steve Landsburg.

Also on taxes is my Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy.

Matthew Lau correctly argues that people grow more prosperous by making goods and services less scarce, not more scarce.

Mark Perry draws an important lesson from changes over time in the composition of the Fortune 500.

Jeff Jacoby rightly argues against forcing government workers to support labor unions of government workers.

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold exposes some of the flaws in Robert Lighthizer’s narrative about NAFTA. A slice:

President Trump and his trade advisors routinely blame job losses in manufacturing on trade deals such as NAFTA and the outsourcing they supposedly encourage, but objective studies show otherwise. The biggest reason for the decline in manufacturing employment in the United States since 2000 has been dramatic productivity gains fueled by automation. U.S. companies are not shipping jobs wholesale to Mexico. They are investing heavily in their U.S. factories so they can produce more valuable products more efficiently with fewer — but also better educated and better paid — U.S. workers.