Some Links

Matt Ridley reminds us that reality is not optional; trade-offs are inescapable.

Danielle Barden and I write on tariffs. A slice:

Raising the prices that American consumers and businesses pay for imported goods through taxes effectively decreases our incomes and increases production costs for the goods we produce.

This hurts the poorest Americans the most, who spend more of their total income on consumable products.

Furthermore, if Trump’s aim is to create jobs in the United States, tariffs are actually counterproductive. Again, many businesses rely on imported goods — including, of course, from China — to create their products.