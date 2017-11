Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from a note sent today on Facebook Messenger by Art Carden (and shared here with Art’s kind permission); in it, Art comments upon the bizarre ethics of many modern “Progressives”:

Somehow, there is blood on your hands if you refuse to fork over to a health care bureaucracy, but gulags…well, you have to break some eggs to make an omelet, though.

