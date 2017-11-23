Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from John Stossel’s latest column, “Thankful for Property Rights on Thanksgiving Day“:

Had the Pilgrims continued communal farming, this Thursday might be known as “Starvation Day” instead of Thanksgiving.

Fortunately, the Pilgrims were led not by Bernie Sanders fans or other commons-loving socialists, but by [William] Bradford, who wrote that he “began to think how they might raise as much corn as they could… that they might not still thus languish in misery… After much debate [I] assigned each family a parcel of land… This had very good success, because it made every hand industrious.”

There’s nothing like private ownership to make “every hand industrious.”