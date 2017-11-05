Some Links

George Will has high praise for Ron Chernow’s biography of Ulysses S. Grant.
Sam Staley reviews the movie Marshall.
In this video, my colleague Walter Williams busts myths about the distribution of the burden of taxes in the United States.
Also busting myths about taxes is Thomas Sowell.
Scott Sumner looks at the current G.O.P. tax-reform proposal and wonders if the 2016 election was won by Bernie Sanders.
Here are the results of a survey on the state of free speech and tolerance in America.
I’m eager to read Bradley Gardner’s new book about China.
Fifty years ago this month the great Bruno Leoni was murdered. Gary Galles remembers this vitally important scholar.
Fred Smith reminds us of the importance of property rights.
Later this month in London, Steve Landsburg will deliver the I.E.A.’s 2017 Hayek Lecture.