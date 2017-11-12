Some Links

Tweet

Shikha Dalmia explains how immigration crackdowns in American screw-up the lives of many Americans.

Lenore Skenazy and Jonathan Haidt explore the causes of the emotional fragility of today’s young people. A slice:

This magnification of danger and hurt is prevalent on campus today. It no longer matters what a person intended to say, or how a reasonable listener would interpret a statement—what matters is whether any individual feels offended by it. If so, the speaker has committed a “microaggression,” and the offended party’s purely subjective reaction is a sufficient basis for emailing a dean or filing a complaint with the university’s “bias response team.” The net effect is that both professors and students today report that they are walking on eggshells. This interferes with the process of free inquiry and open debate—the active ingredients in a college education.

Also from Jonathan Haidt is this defense of Amy Wax’s defense of bourgeois values. (Here’s the original op-ed by Amy Wax and Larry Alexander.)

Peter Gordon rightly bemoans the widespread and deep economic ignorance that leads people to support Trump’s destructive trade policies.

Kate Andrews busts some myths about the alleged gender-pay gap in the United Kingdom.

George Will isn’t fond of the G.O.P.’s plan to tax the earnings on some collegiate endowments.

Cathy Reisenwitz explains why more top-down government intervention will not improve the housing market in the United States. A slice:

A recent statistical analysis from the Cato Institute showed that in 44 out of 50 states, the more land-use regulations on the books, the more homes cost.

Reducing land use regulations is the right move for getting Americans out of poverty and into work.