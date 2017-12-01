Bonus Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on December 1, 2017

in Seen and Unseen, Trade

… is from page 13 of Douglas Irwin’s new, vital 2017 volume, Clashing Over Commerce (footnote excluded; links added):

The interdependence of exports and imports has long been recognized.  A proposition known as the Lerner Symmetry Theorem holds that a tax on imports is equivalent to a tax on exports.  In effect, by levying a tax to restrict imports, policymakers are also levying a tax that restricts exports.

DBx: Pictured here is Abba Lerner (who, although a man of the left, studied at the L.S.E. under Hayek.)

