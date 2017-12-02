Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 178 of the 2007 Definitive Edition (Bruce Caldwell, ed.) of F.A. Hayek’s classic 1944 volume, The Road to Serfdom:

Perhaps the most alarming fact is that contempt for intellectual liberty is not a thing which arises only once the totalitarian system is established but one which can be found everywhere among intellectuals who have embraced a collectivist faith and who are acclaimed as intellectual leaders even in countries still under a liberal regime.

DBx: People – especially those with graduate degrees – who have convinced themselves that they are ordained to guide others to the Promised Land are unlikely to be restrained by appropriate doses of humility to let those others choose their own paths.

