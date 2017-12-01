Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 59 of UCLA emeritus economist William Allen’s superb 1989 collection of the transcripts of his radio addresses, The Midnight Economist; specifically, it’s from Allen’s September 1988 address “Quality, Diversity, and the University” (original emphases):

Great diversity is inherent in a university. The very word – university – suggests a fruitful bringing together of diverse elements and activities. But the latest cause of campus agitators is for still more diversity.

The agitation typically is incoherent at any level above sloganeering, but doubtless the main pressure is on race or gender. Everyone with legitimate business on a university campus agrees that it is totally reprehensible to deny faculty appointment or student admission on grounds of race and gender – or on grounds of religion, as was done in an earlier day. Should it be more acceptable to favor people on such grounds?