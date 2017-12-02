Some Links

Ilya Somin documents the happy trend of left-leaning thinkers who are coming to realize the economic damage that zoning restrictions unleash – damage unleashed disproportionately on those groups that thinkers on the political left care most about.

On the question of using legislation to force bakers to bake cakes for gay couples (or, for that matter, for straight couples, for chaste couples, for ménage à trois groups, for Super Bowl parties, for First Communions, for whoever and whatever), I agree with Richard Epstein that the state has no business doing so. George Will disagrees.

My Mercatus Center colleague (and GMU Econ alum) James Broughel co-authored, with Kip Viscusi, this study showing that many government-issued regulations increase mortality risks.

Reason’s Nick Gillespie debates so-called ‘net neutrality.’

Pierre Lemieux writes about unicorns.

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy concludes that the Joint Committee on Taxation underestimates the likely effects that enactment of U.S. Senate’s tax plan will have on economic growth.

Matt Ridley writes that biotech is urgently needed in Africa.

Jeffrey Tucker riffs on a Fed official’s complaint about Bitcoin that it isn’t “backed.”

