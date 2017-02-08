Tweedle-Dee & Tweedle-Dum on Immigration

Immigration opponent Tweedle-Dee:

Immigrants are destroying us! They come here and get on welfare, ’cause as everyone knows, the main attraction of America to immigrants is our government welfare system. Americans are made poorer because immigrants consume too much and produce too little!

Immigration opponent Tweedle-Dum:

Immigrants are destroying us! They come here and drive down wages, ’cause as everyone knows, a greater supply of workers means lower wages. Americans are made poorer because immigrants produce too much and consume too little!

Very often, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum are the same person.

