An Off-the-Cuff Observation

Tweet

One cannot observe markets without coming away mightily impressed with the intelligence, the courage, the prudence, the fortitude, the self-discipline, the astuteness, and, above all, the creativity of fellow human beings. To observe and reflect on markets is an uplifting experience that makes one proud of the human species.

One cannot observe politics without coming away mightily distressed at the stupidity, the cowardice, the recklessness, the timidity, the prodigality, the gullibility, and, above all, the cruelty of fellow human beings. To observe and reflect on politics is a disheartening experience that makes one ashamed of the human species.

(Yes, of course exceptions exist to each of the above – but the exceptions are just that. They do not come close to altering the general conclusion.)

Comments