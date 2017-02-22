Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 172 of my Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold’s 2009 volume, Mad About Trade (link added):

Trade barriers “dumb down” our economy by undoing the good work of our best engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs. The most creative and best-trained minds in America developed the jet engines, the containerization technology, and the Internet and global telecommunications that have done so much to promote the growth of global trade and output. In contrast, trade barriers are a kind of anti-technology. The mind-numbing columns of arbitrary tariff rates in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and the tangled regulations that limit trade and investment stand in opposition to decades of technological advancement. We find a way to move goods, services, and capital around the world faster, more efficiently, and at lower cost, only to watch the politicians in Washington throw sand into the gears by erecting artificial barriers to commerce.