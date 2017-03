Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from an e-mail sent to me on Friday by GMU Econ alum Lotta Moberg; Lotta, who is Swedish, wrote in response to my earlier post on the Swedish government’s reinstatement of military conscription the temporary enslavement of young Swedes:

So no, this is not a sign of an increased threat from Russia. This is a choice by a government that wants to pretend that Swedes come for free when they come in an army uniform.

