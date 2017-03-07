Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is the opening line from the late Herbert Stein’s splendid contribution – “Balance of Payments” – to the Concise Encyclopedia of Economics (edited by David Henderson):

Few subjects in economics have caused so much confusion – and so much groundless fear – in the past four hundred years as the thought that a country might have a deficit in its balance of payments. This fear is groundless for two reasons: (1) there never is a deficit, and (2) it would not necessarily hurt anything if there was one.