Some Links

Writing in Foreign Affairs, GMU Econ alum Nathan Smith makes the case that a world without borders would be richer, fairer, and more free.

My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy sets the record straight on the GOP’s tax plan.

Jeff Jacoby correctly notes that American arts and letters would flourish without the National Endowment for the Arts. (I’ve never understood how anyone can observe politics for more than five minutes and then conclude that mixing politics with arts and literature will improve arts and literature. Such a belief is akin to the supposition that mixing a few ounces of sewerage with Chateau Pétrus will produce an even finer wine.)

Here’s Steve Horwitz on anti-semitism.

Kevin Williamson is rightly unimpressed by Trump’s Tuesday-night speech to Congress. (HT Warren Smith)

Speaking of Trump’s recent speech to Congress, my Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold rightly does not share Trump’s admiration for Abraham Lincoln’s wrongheaded views about trade.

Mark Perry corrects some of Trump’s alternative facts about labor markets.

T. Norman Van Cott explains that exports are a cost and not a benefit. A slice:

People who choose to export while importing as little as possible will find themselves ill-clad, ill-housed, ill-fed, and possibly dead in short order. How can it be that what is economic wisdom for the individual not apply to a nation? Hint: it can’t!

George Will ponders the task facing the White House’s new budget director.

Chelsea Follett celebrates the civilizing effects of caffeine and alcohol.

