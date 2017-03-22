Some Links

Tweet

Levi Russell nicely busts a common myth about economics. (Note: to the extent that any actual economists are guilty of even coming close to living ‘up’ to this myth, among the actual economists who emphatically do not live ‘up’ to this myth are the Austrians – who are, of course, the most consistently market-oriented economists in the world today.)

Speaking of economics and economists, here’s Arnold Kling.

T. Norman Van Cott corrects a common fallacy about immigrants’ spending.

GMU Econ alum Mark Perry is inspired by a recent post from my Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold to further explain why the U.S. trade deficit isn’t making Americans poorer.

James Pethokoukis reports on a possible source of slower productivity growth.

Tico Moreno explains that any American who truly want to ‘put America first’ should support free trade.

The comments thread on this Steve Landsburg post on the health-insurance market caused me to remember this interesting 1992 article, in Regulation, by Susan Feigenbaum.

Here’s the second installment in George Selgin’s warning against drawing mistaken lessons from Canada’s experience with privately issued currency.

Comments