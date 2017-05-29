Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 255 of Gertrude Himmelfarb’s learned 1995 book, The De-Moralization of Society:

Industrialism and urbanism – “modernism,” as it is now known – so far from contributing to the de-moralization of the poor, seems to have had the opposite effect. At the end of the nineteenth century, England was a more civil, more pacific, more humane society than it had been in the beginning. “Middle-class” manners and morals had penetrated into large sections of the working classes. The traditional family was as firmly established as ever, even as feminist movements proliferated and women began to be liberated from their “separate spheres.”

DBx: Yes.

An all-too-common mistake – one made by people from all across the ideological spectrum – is to blame markets and global commerce for what remains of the injustices and material miseries that markets and global commerce have largely, although not yet entirely, replaced with justice and material comforts.

