Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 180 of Georgetown University law professor Randy Barnett’s excellent 2016 book, Our Republican Constitution:

Likewise, Justice Brandeis notwithstanding, progressives have never been content to “experiment” at the local level and be judged by the results. In every way they can, they seek to push all policy decisions to the national level. There, with only the meager voting power to constrain them, they can impose their one-size-fits-all, “comprehensive” policies on everyone. They even hound those individuals and companies who seek to exit the jurisdiction of the United States for freer pastures elsewhere.

DBx: Yep. That’s the overwhelming pattern. The typical “Progressive” is supremely confident in the correctness and goodness of his ideas about how the world ought to look in detail. Indeed, the typical “Progressive” is so confident in his own smarts, information, judgment, and moral superiority that he demands that his ideas be imposed by force. Such an arrogant person is not naturally disposed to having his ideas put to the test of actual competition.

