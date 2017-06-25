Cleaned by Capitalism XXXIX

by Don Boudreaux on June 25, 2017

in Civil Society, Cleaned by Capitalism, Environment, Health, Innovation, Standard of Living

Available from Amazon.com for $14.99 (and from other retailers at a similar price) is this handy device that filters and decontaminates water whenever someone uses it as a straw.  Lifestraw removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa.  Each Lifestraw filters the amount of water that the typical person drinks in the course of a year.  Made (I think in Poland) by the Swiss company Vestergaard, Lifestraw – from its conception to the system that allows it to be produced and distributed and sold at a price that’s about 2/3rds of the amount of money that an ordinary American worker earns in a single hour – is a marvelous example of human ingenuity and of the largely unseen and under-appreciated productive power of a globe-spanning market.  This product is also yet another example of how the environment is cleaned by capitalism.  And since Lifestraw became available, the process of reducing water pollution is a bit less of a public good than it was before the availability of Lifestraw.

I thank Warren Smith for sending me this article about Lifestraw.

