Questions for Progressives About Trump

Tweet

Have the election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States and Trump’s first few months in office altered your priors about concentrating power in the federal government? Do you believe that the only, or the only sensible, response to Trump’s ascendancy is to work harder to ensure that the likes of Trump is never again elected to high political office – that is, to work harder to ensure that power is forevermore in the hands only of ‘good’ people? Or are you now more open to proposals to reduce the reach and the power of at least the national government? If not the latter, why not?

Comments