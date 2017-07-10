Some Businessman

Tweet

Here’s a letter to the Washington Post:

A headline today in your pages reads “Pentagon moves to shut foreign firms out of its supply chain” (July 10). A more-revealing headline would read “Pentagon moves to get less national defense for each dollar spent.”

Conservatives allegedly put especially high value on national defense and on the efficient use of taxpayers’ dollars. Yet here a GOP administration is choosing to operate America’s national-defense operation inefficiently – that is, choosing to get for taxpayers’ national-defense dollars less-than-maximum possible national-defense capability. How, exactly, does such a policy “make America great again”?

Not only is this policy intentionally wasteful, it’s an affront to all Americans who voted for Trump believing that he’d run the government like a business: no business intentionally buys higher-cost supplies when equally good (or better) lower-cost supplies are available.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Boudreaux

Professor of Economics

and

Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center

George Mason University

Fairfax, VA 22030