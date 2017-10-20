Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on October 20, 2017

in Virginia Political Economy

… is from page 31 of the 2000 Liberty Fund edition of Geoffrey Brennan’s and James Buchanan’s important 1985 volume, The Reason of Rules:

Almost all of our ordinary behavior takes place within a well-defined structure of legal rules.  In politics, however, the notion that collectivities, governments, also behave and should behave within the constraints of well-defined rules seems less “natural.”  The notion that constitutions define the limits of political authority is an abstraction that seems difficult for many to comprehend.

