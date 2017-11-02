Dogs Bark!

Here’s a screenshot of the teaser for the top story (on the recent terror attack in NYC) this morning on the Washington Post‘s website:

Whatever you think of current immigration policy (too lax, too tight, just right) and whatever you think of current policies controlling Americans’ access to guns (too lax, too tight, just right), surely you must be amused – if only wistfully – by those who complain, whenever some tragedy occurs, that politicians “politicize” that tragedy. Feigning surprise about politicians politicizing tragedies makes no more sense than feigning surprise that dogs bark at mailmen: it’s in the nature of the beasts. (I don’t mean by this comparison to insult man’s best friend. Dogs’ instinct to bark is typically beneficial to humanity; politicians’ instinct to politicize anything that moves is typically harmful to humanity.)

