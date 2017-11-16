Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 209 of David Boaz’s 2015 book, The Libertarian Mind:

Enthusiasts for the market process sometimes refer to “the magic of the marketplace.” But there’s no magic involved, just the spontaneous order of peaceful, productive people freely interacting, each seeking his own gain but led to cooperate with others in order to achieve it. It doesn’t happen overnight, but through years and centuries the market process has brought us from a society characterized by backbreaking labor to achieve bare subsistence and an average life expectancy of twenty-five years to today’s truly amazing level of abundance, health, and technology.