Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 100 of Dwight Lee’s insightful 1995 essay “Poverty, Politics, and Personal Responsibility,” which is a chapter in the 1995 collection American Perestroika: The Demise of the Welfare State:

Most compassion exercised through the political process is a cheap imitation of the real thing and is invariably subverted by powerful interest groups.

