Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 449 of my Mercatus Center colleague Roberta Herzberg’s insightful 1991 paper, co-authored with the late Vincent Ostrom, “Votes and Vetoes,” which is a chapter in The Public Sector (1991), edited by Franz-Xaver Kaufmann:

One’s freedom depends upon one’s capacity to say “no”.

DBx: Yes.

